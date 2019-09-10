Meijer asking customers not to openly carry guns in stores

WALKER, Mich. (WLNS) – Meijer joins a growing number of retailers asking customers to not openly carry guns in their stores.
“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, so we respectfully request that our customers do not open carry firearms at Meijer,” the company stated in the Tweet on September 9th. “We’ve made this decision because open carry can create an environment that makes our customers and team members feel unsafe.”Meijer
The announcement comes less than a week after Walmart asked customers not to openly carry firearms in their stores.