Michigan Coronavirus: COVID-19 patients transferred to UPHS from other facilities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – UP Health System announced on Wednesday that they have taken in multiple patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). According to UPHS, the patients were transferred to the hospital in Marquette from other facilities and are currently in isolation. The statement did not clarify if those other facilities were in Marquette County.

Below is the full statement from UPHS

“UP Health System is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors. We can confirm that we recently identified multiple patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). These patients were transferred to UPHS – Marquette from other facilities and are now in isolation at our hospital.

We are working closely with our fellow Upper Peninsula hospitals to provide support when needed.

We are continuing to work closely with the Marquette County Health Department and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety of our patients, the clinical teams that are caring for these individuals and all those within our facility.

Our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond. We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our community for many weeks, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round.

Additionally, we would like to remind our communities that we have moved to a zero-visitor protocol and have limited entry points to our hospital. Exceptions to this visitor protocol may include pediatric patients, the maternity unit, NICU, and those receiving end-of-life care. Per CDC guidelines, everyone entering our facility will be screened for temperature, respiratory symptoms and travel history.

We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to UP Health System – Marquette should you or your family need care. We stand ready to serve you.”

UPHS has also created a coronavirus preparedness page with the following information and resources:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Preparedness Information

Our hospital is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers, and visitors. We are continuing to monitor the evolving situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are taking the necessary steps to ensure we are fully prepared to care for patients, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in partnership with our local and state health departments.

CLOSURES

The main entrance to the hospital is open from 5 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday

The Emergency Department entrance is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

The Gift Well Gift Shop is closed until further notice

Coffee for a Cause is closed

The Baraga Bistro Café will only be open for employees

These measures are in place to protect our facility and our community. Please know that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, seasonal flu, and other respiratory illnesses.

VISITOR RESTRICTIONS NOW IN EFFECT

The following visitor restriction and screening guidelines have been implemented at all UP Health System hospitals per Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-07 for the State of Michigan: https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90705-521697–,00.html

Effective immediately and continuing through April 5, 2020 at 5:00 pm, all health care facilities must prohibit from entering their facilities any visitors that: Are not necessary for the provision of medical care, the support of activities of daily living, or the exercise of power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for an individual under the facility’s care; Are not a parent, foster parent, or guardian of an individual who is 21 years of age or under who is under the facility’s care; Are not visiting an individual under the facility’s care that is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care; And are not visiting under exigent circumstances or for the purpose of performing official government functions.

Effective immediately and continuing through April 5, 2020 at 5:00 pm, all health care facilities must perform a health evaluation of all individuals that are not under the care of the facility each time the individual seeks to enter the facility and must deny entry to those individuals who do not meet the evaluation criteria. The evaluation criteria include: Symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. Contact in the last 14 days with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.



RESOURCES

Below are a number of resources to help educate you and your family on COVID-19. For more information on the virus, please contact the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department.

Quick Links:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – www.cdc.gov

Western Upper Peninsula Health Department – www.wupdhd.org CALL CENTER: 906.487.5545 (Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm)

Marquette County Health Department – www.co.marquette.mi.us

Michigan Department of Health & Human Services –www.michigan.gov CALL CENTER: 1.888.535.6136 (7 days a week, 8 am – 5 pm)

Michigan Health & Hospital Association – www.mha.org

Executive Order 2020-07: https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90705-521697–,00.html

Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order 2020-21: https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90705-522626–,00.html

The state has set up a link on the Michigan.gov/coronavirus website for those wishing to help. To volunteer, click the link below https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_98811—,00.html

Additional Resources: