Michigan Coronavirus: Mackinac Straits Health System employee tests positive for COVID-19

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft District Health Department shared on Friday that an employee at the St. Ignace campus of the Mackinac Straits Health System has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the release, the person is not a resident of Mackinac County, and is currently recovering at home. They do not have a history of recent international travel.

MCHS said it has taken appropriate steps to notify employees who may have been affected.

The LMAS District Health Department is working with MCHS with follow-up contact tracing, assessment and monitoring in accordance with CDC guidelines.

