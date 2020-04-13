Michigan Coronavirus: Norlite Nursing Center reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Three people have now died as a result of COVID-19 at Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette.

Norlite posted the following statement to its Facebook pages on Monday evening:

Two additional residents with confirmed COVID-19 passed over the weekend. Both were long-term residents that were very beloved by our staff. Both had underlying conditions that the virus attacked. Both had familiar staff at their side and holding their hand as they took their last breath.

In all, we have now had three coronavirus-related deaths at Norlite and still 6 confirmed positive cases in-house. All cases came from the original unit of concern, and we believe all transmission occurred in the last week of March. Kudos to the staff for ensuring it has not spread to the other two units to date.