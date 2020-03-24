Michigan Governor urging donations of supplies to hospitals

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The office of Governor Whitmer released the following statement on Tuesday, asking for the people of Michigan to donate items needed most by hospitals and medical providers.

The Governor’s statement is as follows:

“Our brave medical professionals and first-responders are on the front lines of keeping us safe, and we must do everything we can to protect them and every Michigander we can from the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Whitmer said. “Right now, medical professionals across the state are forced to reuse face masks. This increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 during a time when we should do everything we can to mitigate it. We’re not getting the tools we need from the federal government, so it’s on all of us to work together to protect each other. ”

“Our clinicians are working tirelessly to care for those affected by this pandemic,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “They deserve to be able to do their jobs safely and these donations will help protect the health and safety of both providers and patients.”

Several Michigan businesses have stepped up in the last two weeks to manufacture personal protective equipment for Michiganders. Today, Ford, 3M, the UAW, and GE Health Care announced a partnership to manufacture respirators to help Michiganders fight the spread of COVID-19. Distilleries like Coppercraft Distillery in Holland and Mammoth Distilling in Traverse City have announced plans to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizer to health care providers in their areas.

Donations of essential items will be used to meet medical providers’ most pressing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are the material donations most needed by hospitals. This list will be updated as efforts continue to progress.

Items most needed at this time:

Hospital Gowns

Ventilators

Sanitizer (Hand / Wipe)

Gloves

Surgical Masks

Masks N95-N100

No-Touch Thermometers

Donations can be directed to the Michigan Community Service Commission at COVID19donations@michigan.gov or 517-335-4295.

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to: