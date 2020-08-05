Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson holding virtual news conference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will hold a virtual press conference at 8:30 p.m.
The Aug. 4 primary election brought in a record number of absentee votes in Michigan.
There were several primaries for state and U.S. House seats, as well as primaries for a few Upper Michigan Michigan sheriff’s offices and some local millages.
