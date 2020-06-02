Michigan Sheriffs’ Association condemns actions leading to George Floyd’s death

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – On Monday a joint statement from the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) Board of Directors was released, providing a unified response following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In the statement, the MSA condemns the actions leading to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers. The statement goes on to say those officers have degraded, disparaged, and discredited the profession and broken the trust of those they serve.

“We want Michiganders to know that these actions will not be accepted or tolerated.” Michigan Sheriff’s Association

The statement concludes with the MSA saying that they grieve and stand with Mr. Floyd’s family, and call for justice and peace. They are standing with those seeking solutions and say they are doing the same.