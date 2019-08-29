Michigan State Police need you to help neighbors struggling with addiction

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Volunteers are needed to help MSP at their St. Ignace post with its Angel program. It provides a place for people battling addiction to come in and ask for assistance or guidance without worrying about being arrested or placed under investigation.

Volunteers would be trained by and work with Michigan State Police to determine treatment options or appropriate action. They would also provide transportation to facilities for those with addictions.

Along with knowing you helped people in your community, you would be reimbursed for mileage and meal expenses.

To learn more or apply to be a volunteer, call 906-643-7582 or tap here to learn more about what MSP is doing to help fight addiction.