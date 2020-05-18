Mowhawk Superette takes title as 2020 Keweenaw Pasty Challenge Grand Champion

MOHAWK, Mich. (WJMN) – After weeks of grueling competition, several battles of ketchup vs. gravy, and a lot of full stomachs later, there is a winner in the 2020 Keweenaw Pasty Challenge.

Mowhak Superette edged out Toni’s Country Kitchen in the finals through online voting.

According to the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau (KCVB) Facebook page an official trophy presentation for the 2020 Keweenaw Pasty Challenge Tournament Grand Champion will be later this summer.

As for now, Mowhawk Superette had to thank all of its voters and supporters in an online format.

Organized by the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau (KCVB), the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and Mainstreet Calumet, the Keweenaw Pasty Challenge is an online voting competition patterned after the NCAA’s college basketball tournament.

Contestants were pitted against each other in a series of head-to-head, single elimination matchups. The winner of each match was determined through online voting polls on the KCVB’s Facebook page.