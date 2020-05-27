Negaunee Pioneer Days canceled for 2020

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Festivals, events, and other large gatherings continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Negaunee Irontown Association posted on its website, the decision to cancel Pioneer Days for 2020.

According to the post, the board based its decision on the most up to date information provided.

If event sponsors were in the “Patron”, “Title” or “Major” categories and would like a refund of their 2020 sponsorship, you are being asked to contact the Irontown Association at infot@negauneeirontown.org or by calling 906-486-8084 to make arrangements. Any sponsors in these categories who do not make contact will have their donation forwarded to the 2021 Pioneer Days.