Negaunee Township approves first recreational marijuana license

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — The Upper Peninsula joins the rest of the state with its first store to legally sell recreational marijuana.

The Fire Station is Negaunee township has officially received its recreational license.

Logan Stauber, owner of The Fire Station Provisioning Center says, ” It is so exciting, it just feels great to be apart of history and the fact that we can be involved at the end of the prohibition if you will.”

Back in December, The Michigan Regulatory Agency said recreational marijuana businesses could begin selling their products.

However, some businesses still aren’t ready.

” It is very difficult to find supply right now, so we’re actually working on getting our first order here within a week and we’ve just been telling people to exercise a little patience with us, but we will be fully stocked once we get that order in,” continues Stauber.

Stauber says without Negaunee Township this historical moment would have never happened.

” Everyone on the staff over there has just been phenomenal and helping us get this going and without them, it wouldn’t have been possible so I can’t give them enough thanks, ” says Stauber.

Negaunee Township says they have big plans for the tax revenue marijuana will bring to the community.

” We do anticipate to see the excise tax distributed through the states. The county will see a lot of it, the state police will see a lot of it, the road will see a lot of it, and we’ll have our fair breakdown as well, ” says Nick Leach, Negaunee Township Manager.

Leach says the best benefit for the community is getting marijuana off the black market.