New interactive dam map shows condition, inspection dates, and flood risks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams near Midland, we asked the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) about the safety of the dams in the Upper Peninsula.

EGLE has responded with the following statement about the Midland area dam failure:

EGLE assumed regulatory authority for the 96-year-old Edenville Dam in late 2018 after its license to generate hydropower was revoked by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. EGLE was in the process of reviewing federal records and conducted an initial inspection in October of 2018, finding that it was in fair structural condition. However, EGLE had strong concerns that the dam did not have enough spillway capacity – which allows water to flow out of the Wixom Lake impoundment –to meet state requirements. EGLE expressed those concerns to the owners’ consultants and was continuing conversations about that deficiency. EGLE had taken enforcement action against the dam’s owner for drawing down water levels without permission and for damage to natural resources as a result of those drawdowns. EGLE was pursuing additional enforcement action at the time of the breach.



Michigan has 2,523 dams. Of those, 1,153 are regulated by either state (1,061 state) or federal (92) agencies. Some 1,370 smaller dams are not regulated. Of regulated dams, 803 are privately owned and 350 are publicly owned.



Lack of investment in dam infrastructure is not uncommon in Michigan dams, which have suffered from deferred maintenance over the course of decades. That, combined with the historic rainfall and flooding, were factors in the Edenville Dam failure. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy

A new GIS mapping tool listing every dam regulated by the State of Michigan, and information about their conditions, is available from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The tool provides the location of each of the 1059 state-regulated dams structures, ownership information, the body of water it regulates, date of its last reported inspection, hazard potential, and an assessment of its condition. It does not list the 99 Michigan dams regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, nor smaller, unregulated dam structures.

We looked through the map. Here are some of the results we found in the Upper Peninsula with either increased hazard potential or low condition assesments.

Dam: Drummond Hunting & Fishing Club Dam

DamID 1175 Pond Name Downstream Hazard Potential Low Owner Name Maxton Land Company Regulatory Authority Part 315 Last Inspection Date 06-May-03 River Stony Creek Condition Assessment Poor

Dam: Jocko Creek Dam

DamID 1493 Pond Name Jocko Pond Downstream Hazard Potential Low Owner Name Hiawatha Sportsmen’s Club Regulatory Authority Part 315 Last Inspection Date 24-May-13 River Jocko Creek Condition Assessment Poor

Dam: Gulliver Lake Dam

DamID 2018 Pond Name Gulliver Lake Downstream Hazard Potential Low Owner Name Gulliver Lake Association Regulatory Authority Part 307 Last Inspection Date 12-Oct-18 River Gulliver Lake Outlet Condition Assessment Poor

Dam: Carpenter Dam (Indian Lake Dam)

DamID 271 Pond Name Indian Lake Downstream Hazard Potential Significant Owner Name Schoolcraft County Dr. Commissioner Regulatory Authority Part 307/Part 315 Last Inspection Date 12-Oct-18 River Indian River Condition Assessment Satisfactory

Dam: Carp Intake Dam

DamID 158 Pond Name Carp Intake Basin Downstream Hazard Potential High Owner Name C. R. Development, LLC Regulatory Authority Part 315 Last Inspection Date 01-Nov-18 River Carp River Condition Assessment Satisfactory

Dam: Gribben Tailings Basin Dam

DamID 113 Pond Name Gribben Tailings Basin Downstream Hazard Potential Significant Owner Name Tilden Mining Company LC Regulatory Authority Part 315 Last Inspection Date 09-Dec-16 River Trib to Goose Lake Outlet Condition Assessment Satisfactory

Dam: Ogden Lake Dam

DamID 841 Pond Name Lake Sally and Ogden Lake Downstream Hazard Potential High Owner Name Tilden Mining Company LC Regulatory Authority Part 315 Last Inspection Date 01-Aug-18 River Ely Creek Condition Assessment Satisfactory

Dam: Bulldog Lake Dam

DamID 870 Pond Name Bulldog White Deer Lakes Downstream Hazard Potential Low Owner Name Ottawa National Forest Regulatory Authority Part 315 Last Inspection Date 08-Sep-05 River Yellow Dog River Condition Assessment Poor

Dam: Redridge Dam

DamID 91 Pond Name Downstream Hazard Potential Significant Owner Name Stanton Township Regulatory Authority Part 315 Last Inspection Date 19-May-14 River Salmon Trout River Condition Assessment Fair

Dam: Calumet Dam