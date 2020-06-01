Peaceful protest planned for Monday in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A protest is scheduled for Monday evening around downtown Marquette. It follows similar weekend events where people gathered and marched through the city with a message of ending police violence, working towards ending racism, and promoting equality.

According to a Facebook event site, people will begin gathering in Marquette Commons around 3 p.m. with the a march slated to begin at 5 p.m.

The page lists the march route as starting at Marquette Commons, then traveling along Third Street, down Washington, around the Marquette City Police Department and ending at the commons.

Organizers stressed that this is to be a nonviolent protest and ask all involved to participate peacefully.

Because of the route and timing, traffic may be impacted. Please consider an alternate route as protesters during the weekend were observed walking in the street.

WJMN spoke with one person during Saturday’s protest. Jalen Sims said the group took action following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He believes there should be free yearly psychological testing for officers to make sure they are in the right mental state to take care of citizens.

Captain Mike Laurila from the Marquette Police Department talked with WJMN Monday morning and said, “I understand and respect the protests. Please be peaceful, we don’t want anyone to get hurt. We don’t want protesters getting hurt, bystanders getting hurt, we don’t want officers getting hurt. We are observing and our mission is to keep the peace and for those who have the right to protest, we are obviously allowing them to do that peacefully, and we just hope that continues.”