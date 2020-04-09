Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore makes additional changes to operations

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is known for beautiful wooded scenery and incredible views of Lake Superior. In response to guidance from the State of Michigan and the Luce, Alger, Mackinac, Schoolcraft District Health Department, additional modifications to the lakeshore were announced on Thursday. The changes are in support of federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Starting Thursday, limited services outside of emergency response. Visitor facilities, including visitor centers, drive-in and backcountry campgrounds, and most restrooms, will be closed to visitors until at least June 25, 2020.

The following outdoor services remain open:

The park is open, including trails and beaches, to day-use only.

Limited number of vault toilets will remain open as staffing and supplies allow, while adhering to public health guidance.

The park is still experiencing winter conditions including snow covered roads and trails and fallen trees blocking access to some areas.

The National Park Service is also asking all visitors to adhere to CDC guidlines for safety. “Leave No Trace” principles are also being encouraged, including pack-in and pack-out.