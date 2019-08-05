Pine Ridge residents could return home this week

MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) — Nearly a week after a fire on the roof of Pine Ridge Apartments caused the evacuation of the building, residents are still waiting to return home. Emergency Management officials in Marquette County are hopeful the temporary vacancy could end as soon as Wednesday.

WJMN spoke with EMA Director, Teresa Schwalbach on Monday. She told us the electricity and water are back on at the apartment building. The elevator remains broken. Health officials are monitoring air quality inside of Pine Ridge to ensure the safety of residents.

When asked about water damage from the fire on July 30, Schwalbach says she knows of at least one apartment which will need repair, but believes many should be inhabitable again with no issues.

Residents of Pine Ridge were moved from the Superior Dome to Lakeview Arena last week. A temporary shelter has been set up for them. The Salvation Army has been providing meals to residents.

Staff at Pine Ridge have been caring for pets who could not come with their owners. Schwalbach says all the animals are getting daily attention, until they can be reunited.

If you would like to help the victims of the Pine Ridge Apartment fires you can make monetary donations to a Pine Ridge fire fund account at River Valley Bank in Marquette. You can also donate to the salvation army of Marquette or to the American Red Cross. Make sure to specify that you want these funds to be used for victims of the pine ridge apartments.