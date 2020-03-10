Police chase: felon arrested with ammo in truck

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Hancock man has been arrested and faces multiple charges following an incident that started Sunday morning in Marquette.

According to the Marquette Police Department, they were contacted about someone driving while their license was suspended. The truck was found in the area of S. Front Street and S. Lakeshore Blvd. When officers tried to pull the truck over, they say it sped up and would not pull over. Officers then chased the truck along US-41 until they reached the Alger County line. Officers decided to end the chase.

The suspected driver, Garth Jurgensen of Hancock was found Monday morning in Chocolay Township. He was arrested for fleeing and eluding and reckless driving. When officers searched the truck, they found ammunition inside. Jurgensen was then charged with being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

Police tell us they received information during the investigation which they used a search warrant at a Marquette

Based on information received during the investigation a search warrant was executed on a motel room where Jurgensen was staying while in the Marquette area. The search located two firearms in the motel room, one of which was loaded.

Charges authorized for Jurgesen by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office include:

Police Officer – Fleeing 4th Degree

Reckless Driving

Police Officer Resisting and Obstructing – 2 counts

Weapons – Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Weapons – Felon in Possession of Ammunition

Bond for the six charges was set at $41,000.00

Assisting with this incident was the Chocolay Township Police Department