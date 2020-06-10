Power outages caused by wind and broken trees

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Just as some people were getting their day started on Wednesday, everything went dark. Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) reported widespread outages in Marquette and Negaunee Townships.

The outage happened around 9:00 a.m. and shortly after MBLP posted crews were distpatched to help clear a tree from the lines and restore service. An hour later, the lights were back on in Marquette Township.

We saw a MBLP crew working along US-41 in Negaunee Township and saw one person in a bucket truck using a chainsaw to remove the tree from the lines. We saw low-hanging lines going both East and West away from the site of where the tree fell. As of 11:11 a.m. crews were still working to restore all service in Negaunee Township.

If you are experiencing an outage, please be sure to call (906) 228-0300 to speak with MBLP.