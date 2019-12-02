Power outages, closings, and travel trouble start first week of December

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – More than two weeks before the official start of winter and across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the sounds of plows, snow blowers and shovels broke the early morning silence for the first week of December.

Places like Escanaba, which normally see about 60 inches of snow total during the year got nearly a third of its annual accumulation in less than 24 hours. Escanaba Area Public Schools were closed Monday to give road crews a chance to clear the highways and side streets.

Our media partners at Radio Results Network talked with Escanaba Police who say they were dealing with stuck vehicles, including their own patrol vehicles. Police also say a firetruck needed some help while responding to a car fire.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office works together, to help people in need. Radio Results Network also spoke with the Sheriff’s office who said they have a 4-wheel-drive vehicle with a plow on the front which they say, in some cases, they will drive ahead of a patrol vehicle, plowing their way to the scene.

Dozens of schools and businesses decided to play it safe on Monday and give crews and chance to clean up and dig out.

Schoolcraft County Courthouse will be closed today Monday, December 2nd, due to clean up from the winter storm. Even… Posted by Schoolcraft County Sheriff Department on Monday, December 2, 2019

As of Monday morning, Upper Peninsula Power Company said there were about 240 customers without power. That is down from about 7,000 during the height of outages during Wednesday’s Storm.

Crews have been working 16+ hour days, around-the-clock, only stopping for mandatory rest periods to ensure their safety. At this point, our primary focus is Marquette, Delta and Alger counties. Crews are out in full force this evening restoring power as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/F27atwGa3r — UPPCO (@UPPCO) December 1, 2019

Our work continues as we prepare for the next wave of winter weather. Challenging conditions in the field persist. Please check our online Outage Map for updated outage details. pic.twitter.com/50WLk1l5Gg — UPPCO (@UPPCO) November 30, 2019