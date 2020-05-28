Rain and wind named as cause for sirens at Hoist Dam

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – People in Negaunee Township reported hearing sirens Wednesday night in the area of the Hoist Hydroelectric Project and dam. We contacted Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) on Thursday to find out more about what was going on.

Brett French, the Vice President of Business Development and Communications provided the following explanation:

“The rain and wind that came through the area last night caused the Hoist hydroelectric generators to trip offline. When this happens, the sirens sound an alert, as a safety precaution, to make people aware of the fact that there may be a rapid change to the amount of water flowing through the Dead River system. Our dam safety and system protection equipment operated properly and the Hoist generators were quickly brought back online without incident.”

When WJMN went out to the Hoist Hydroelectric Project area on Thursday, no sirens were observed.