Sawyer airport awarded $400,500 grant for improvements

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn has been awarded $400,500.00 in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve airport safety and infrastructure.

Sawyer will be able to use to money to seal pavement on runways and taxiways and to modify a sand and chemical storage building.

“America’s airports provide a gateway to the world for our citizens while at the same time delivering first impressions of the United States to visitors from abroad,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “It’s in our national interest to make them the crown jewel in our transportation system. The Airport Improvement Program allows us to do just that.”