Sawyer International Airport increases flights, additional sanitary measures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Sawyer International Airport is set to double its amount of daily flights starting in July. To help with the increase of flights and people in the airport, Sawyer International also announced enhanced protocols to keep the terminal clean and germ free.

Beginning on July 2nd, SkyWest (dba Delta) Air Lines will increase its flight schedule to Detroit (DTW) and Minneapolis (MSP) with additional flights the beginning of the month. With this new schedule, the Detroit time will return to an early morning departure allowing passengers to continue same day travel.

American Airlines will add a second flight to Chicago (ORD) beginning July 7th.



With more travelers passing through the airport, Sawyer International announced that high touch surfaces are frequently cleaned with highly effective disinfectant and additional hand sanitizing

stations are located throughout the facility.



In addition, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice. Passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience.

All other liquids, gels and aerosols brought to a checkpoint continue to be allowed at the limit of 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters carried in a one quart-size bag.

Visit Sawyer International Airport’s website. for more information on upcoming flight schedules and other available travel services.