Scammers target Gogebic County business

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A company claiming to be affiliated with the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is accused of trying to scam a business.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the business was contacted by a company called Hometown Productions. They claimed to be selling advertising space on a map. They sent an invoice for payment, but were never authorized to do anything. The suspected scammer started with a phone call and followed up with emails.



The company did not fall for the scam. They want the public to be aware of the attempt to avoid any possible incidents in the future.

Hometown Productions is also known as Universal Adcom is not affiliated with the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office. This is not the first time a scam like this was reported.

In 2018, the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism released a statement that Hometown Productions a.k.a. Universal Adcom is not affiliated with them.

The release went on to say:

We received a report that Hometown Productions (aka Universal Adcom) is calling and invoicing people for advertisements. After looking up the company, it is apparent that they have run this scam in multiple locations in the United States and sometimes they claim that they are affiliated with the local Chamber of Commerce. Sometimes instead of maps, they say they are selling magnets. We are not affiliated with them, they don’t even have any publications here at the Visitor’s Center.

Here is a link to their page on the Better Business Bureau website.

If you have had an unsatisfactory experience with this company, the Better Business Bureau would like to speak to you. Call them at 260 423-4433 or file a complaint at this link

Thank you for your time, we hope you’ve had a productive summer.

Erin Cox

Communications & Marketing Coordinator

Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism