Section of Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette soon accessible to traffic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first phase of the Lakeshore Boulevard reconstruction project has been underway since April, and a section of the project is almost ready for public access.

The section between Pine Street to Wright Street needs an electrical inspection to turn on the street lights, but the roadway, roundabout, and multi-use pathway should be accessible by the end of Wednesday or Thursday.

The reconstruction project is meant to maintain the use of the road and pathways while allowing the public to enjoy the Lake Superior shoreline.

“It’s on track, no real issues. In fact, this spring some projects were delayed, so the contractors were able to focus their efforts and they’ve been moving along quite well. I think as planned, as scheduled,” said Mikael Kilpela, Marquette’s City Engineer.

Contractors are currently working on Phase 2 of the project, which is Wright Street over to Hawley Street. That phase of the project is expected to be paved by mid to end of August.

The deadline of Phase One is October 3.

Kilpela said in the next few years, the city will hopefully move on to the second half of the project. The goal is armoring the shoreline and create a more natural habitat