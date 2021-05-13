Shiras Pool could become something new in the future

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – The Shiras Pool was been a staple summer spot for many people in its 85 years of operation. After the closure of the pool in 2006, the pool has sat unused. NMU student and MooseWood Nature Center Board of Director, Nicole Tirney is interested in converting this pool into a controlled ecosystem as a part of her master’s program. Erik Johnson, a fellow member of the MooseWood Nature Center Board of Directors says the only way to the feasibility of Tirney’s idea would be to dive into the pool and see everything first hand.

“I don’t know,” Johnson said. “I don’t think anybody knows what’s on the bottom of this pool other than tons of goose poop. This is where the geese and ducks usually hang out so it’s anybody’s guess, hoping we’ll find some vegetation. We do have turtles that come in there, whether they stay there all year, I don’t. We had a beaver last year I haven’t seen the beaver coming. We do have three schools of fish.”

Johnson and Tirney believe that turning the pool into an ecosystem would be the best fit, but there are some other options out there as well.

“Some of the thoughts are to actually tear out the concrete, which puts it into like a $350,000,” Johnson said. “Just that price for the city, it’s a city pool. I think the best way to go about doing it is actually to fit right into that ecosystem.”

Johnson says that the National Audubon Society of Marquette has shown some interest in rehabilitating the city bog, and may be including the Shiras pool as well.

“I’d like to see is actually combining with them to see what we can do for the birds here as well. So if we can combine with their efforts to get to the city a good plan and even make it open to the public.”

For more information regarding the Moosewood Nature Center click here.