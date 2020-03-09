State Police looking for owner of wedding/engagement ring

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJMN) – A symbol of unity and commitment, the ring is something engaged and married couples hold in high regard. When a ring was separated from its owner on Sunday in Wakefield, Michigan State Police were called in to help.

State Police sent out information about a ring found at a Wakefield business on Sunday. They are not providing a description of the ring to prevent the wrong person from claiming it as its own.

When we called MSP, they were also not able to provide us with the name of the business. The owners are working to protect those details.

If you are the owner of the ring or know who it may belong to, please contact the Wakefield Post of Michigan State Police at 906-229-5372.