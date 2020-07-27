State Police search for Calumet arson suspect

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or prosecution of an arson suspect. MSP reports a man was seen in the area of 25923 Cedar Street in Calumet sometime between 4:40 and 5:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers arrived at the Cedar Street home just after 5:00 p.m. The building was damaged by the flames. No description of the suspect or additional details were provided.

If you have information on this incident, call 906-337–5145. Tips can also be submitted through the MSP App.