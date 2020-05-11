State Police search for suspects in Copper Country Curling Club break in

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers with the Calumet Post of Michigan State Police shared pictures of a break in, hoping to catch two suspects from the incident at the Copper Country Curling Club.

According to MSP, the breaking and entering happened at 1:00 a.m. on Friday. Surveillance shows two men walking around the building before entering through a window. Both suspects were seen leaving the building with items in their hands.

MSP is asking for help identifying the two suspects. Please call 906-337-5145 if you have any information.