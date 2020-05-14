Suspect vehicle description released in Marquette County hit and run

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – One week after a person was hit by a vehicle along County Road 550 near Sugarloaf Mountain, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released a description of the van they believe is involved.

The incident happened on May 7 around 3:45 p.m. A person was hit by a vehicle going North on CR 550 near Sugarloaf Mountain. The victim, had numerous skull fractures as a result of the crash. They have recently been released after receiving care from UP Health System.

The Sheriff’s Office described the suspect vehicle as a 2005 or 2006 Ford Econoline van. It would now be missing the passenger side mirror and bracket. The mirror and bracket were found at the scene of the incident.

The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the vehicle, driver, or incident to contact 906-225-8470.