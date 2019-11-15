The Laurium Manor extends its rich history

LAURIUM, Mich. (WJMN) — The Laurium Manor was built in 1908 for Thomas Hoaston Jr, the owner of the Calumet & Arizona Mining Company, who lived in the home until his death in 1929.

The house passed through a series of owners, at one point, it was a funeral home, but since then, it’s had only one owner, the Sprenger’s.

David and Julie Sprenger bought the Laurium Manor in 1989, sight unseen.

They knew they wanted to renovate and turn the mansion into a bed and breakfast, but they never expected how much work they would have to put into the home.

“Well because we were doing on our own income, both of us working as engineers, we renovated one guestroom and just kind of tried to fix as much as we could downstairs to make presentable, so we opened within a month, we had one room. We joke and we wish we had the data of the first person that stayed there because we should’ve given their money back,” said Julie Sprenger, Owner, The Laurium Manor Inn.

Julie said one of her favorite parts of owning the Mansion is the visitor’s reactions when they first step inside.

“I love when I open up the door and I welcome them in. Just the vastness kind of consumes them. Most people go ‘oh my god’ and I always say ‘I love that reaction’ because it’s just so, you kind of don’t expect the opulence in our small town of Laurium,” said Julie Sprenger.

The Laurium Manor has a lot of its original pieces, but with a more modern and homey feel for visitors.

“All the canvas wallcoverings are original and hand-painted and they weren’t painted over. People actually get to experience the whole museum experience, but put your feet up on the coffee cake table. I love that about it. People really get to use the house,” said Sprenger.

