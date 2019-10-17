Trick-Or-Trade Costume Swap at Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE, MICH. (WJMN) — The Marquette Senior High School Environmental Club and the Peter White Public Library teamed up to educate children about recycling with Halloween costumes.

The Marquette Senior High School Environmental Club hosted the very first Trick-Or-Trade costume swap, where people had the opportunity to trade in an old costume for a different one.

” I think it’s really nice that the kids are gonna recycle and reuse their costumes cause we have a lot of people who don’t want to spend 30,40 bucks on a costume, so they can come here and check out and see what we have. It’s a nice way to reduce, reuse and recycle, ” says Amanda Pierce, teen services coordinator at the Peter White Public Library.

Erica Asmus, the Co-President of the Marquette Senior High School Environmental Club tells me this idea started from one she’s done before.

” We had a clothing swap at our school last year and that was a big hit, so we thought hey, we’ve been wanting to help out children for a long time. We’ve been wanting to educate children and we wanted to work with the Peter White Public Library and this was the opportunity, ” says Erica Asmus, Co-President of the Marquette Senior High School Environmental Club.

The event also featured games, snacks, and crafts that educated on environmental topics.

” People are gonna get free costumes, they’re not gonna have to go out and buy more just to through it away later on. It’s a good recycling opportunity, reusing, it’s teaching kids good sustainable habits, ” continues Asmus.