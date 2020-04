IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Police Department said two adult men have admitted to causing the damage to the headstones at Iron Mountain Cemetery Park.

At least 32 headstones were damaged during the weekend of April 5, 2020.

A formal complaint is now being sent to Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards.

The names of the suspects are not being released until a decision is made of whether formal charges will be filed.