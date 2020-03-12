Unlocking the mystery of phone found by State Police

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJMN) – State Police in Wakefield are asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of a found they found. The photo police sent us might make this an easy find.

The phone is an LG smartphone. It’s black with a gray case. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 906-229-5372.

Police would have checked contacts in the phone, but the owner has a lock on it. All they are able to see is the picture on the lock screen. Don’t let the polar bear filter fool you. Someone thinks enough of this person on the screen to have their picture show up every time they check their phone.