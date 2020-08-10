Virtual Amazing Race helps raise funds, advocacy for children who have been impacted by abuse

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – This time last year, teams would be traveling in and out of businesses in downtown Escanaba completing challenges. But due to COVID-19, this year’s Amazing Race is being held virtually.

The event provides support for the Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center and local businesses.

“We’re looking at partnering with businesses as much as we can, we know that the pandemic has hit each business differently so some of our local businesses were not able to participate but we still tried to include them and make them a sponsor,” said Kelly Chandler, program coordinator of the Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center.

The center focuses on raising advocacy and providing support for children and families who have been impacted by abuse in Alger, Delta, Menominee, and Schoolcraft counties. Alongside providing services for the Hannahville Indian Community and the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

The Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center relies on locally fundraised dollars and state and federal grant funds. Money raised from the Virtual Amazing Race will go towards the center’s operation and programming costs.

“We don’t have the luxury of not having this fundraiser. It’s one of our biggest fundraisers to help support our organization and so also we really wanted to highlight that everything’s been cancelled this summer. We want to make sure that children and families can still do something and have fun and get out of the house,” said Chandler.

To learn how to donate, you can visit the Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center’s Facebook page or website.

Local 3 is also participating once again in this year’s race. Click here to donate to our campaign to raise money for the Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center.