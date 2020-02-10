What could be sweeter than adopting an animal for Valentine’s Day?

GWINN, Michigan (WJMN) – Forget chocolates and flowers for this February 14th. Instead, adopt an animal from UPAWS Animal Welfare Shelter. With Valentine’s Day on Friday, UPAWS is holding a “Sweet as Candy” adoption event.

If you come in to the shelter located on 815 South, M-553 in Gwinn on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, they’ll have you pick a Valentine candy. On the back will be a discount percentage to be put towards an adoption fee. Percentages range from 10-50%.

Ann Brownell is the Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator at UPAWS. She said along with cats and dogs, they have a lot of rabbits to adopt. It’s also their adopt-a-bunny month. Their fees are waved all month long.

UPAWS has some young adult cats that have been there for quite a while. They are slowly getting used to people. Brownell said they are just shy. She said they have volunteers who go into the shy cat rooms and read aloud to the animals. Brownells said it helps get them used to the sound, sight, and smell of a human.

“When you adopt from a shelter, not only do you save that animals life, you make room for another animal to come in. They don’t ask to be homeless. They just want a home and family to love. and it’s just a wonderful fulfilling thing to do.”

They have some big needs, including volunteers. You have to be at least 16-years-old. They have jobs including everything from cleaning cages to walking dogs, even cuddling with cats.

“We really depend on volunteers to give that extra TLC and just to come in and enjoy the animals because they enjoy having company too.”

UPAWS is open Noon to 4 p.m. daily and from Noon to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays. You can view all their adoptable pets at www.upaws.org

All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccines including rabies, microchip, health checkup, and more. UPAWS is a no-kill facility. They are also open-admission, which means they will take any animal in and do their best to find them a new home.