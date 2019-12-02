Closings
Whitmer: No progress on budget

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says no progress was made on resolving a budget impasse over the Legislature’s multi-week break, and critical comments directed at her by a top Republican leader were a “disservice” to finding common ground.

Whitmer spoke Monday for about Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey’s remarks, in which he used an expletive to call her and Democratic legislators “crazy.” She says he texted her an apology while she was on a trade trip.

Whitmer says Shirkey’s comments mirror the “ugly rhetoric” in Washington and harm bipartisan efforts to end the budget stalemate. She’s again calling for Shirkey to back a deal she reached with Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield before the legislative break.

Shirkey has said the proposal related to her shifting funds should have the weight of law.

