2021 Local 3 Hotdog Eating Contest kicks off Fourth of July weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Each year, the Local 3 Hot Dog Eating Contest gets bigger and better than ever. This year, we’ve raised the bar once again by inviting local celebrities from across the U.P. to join in on the fun.

Local 3 Celebrity Roster

Bill Digneit

Erin Wasik

Sara Johnson

Craig Cugini

Tony Stagliano

Rebecca Bartelme

Carla White

Kenzy Platt

Marissa Mangoni

Preslee Durant

Jake Durant

Nate Herron

Brianna Maclean

The goal was simple: the first competitor to finish three hot dogs and raise their hand would be crowned the winner.

After a tough competition, it was Bill Digneit, who would finish his three hot dogs the fastest to claim the title of 2021 Local 3 Hot Dog Eating Champion.

“I would like to thank my mom for all the cookouts as a kid,” said Digneit. “The competitive eating I’ve had with my brothers fending for food all those 18 years growing up and watching my two children and beautiful wife at dinner and always making sure I have enough food to eat.”

Second Place went to Nate Heffron, the City Manager of Negaunee.

“I didn’t really have a good technique. I just kept quiet and just kept munching those dogs,” said Heffron.

Following in third place was Craig Cugini, the City Manager of Ishpeming.

“It was a fierce competition, it was nice and close,” said Cugini.

Three more awards were handed out to go along with the top 3 finishers.

The ‘Most Spirited’ award went to Local 3’s very own, Rebecca Bartelme. This award went to the competitor that had the most Fourth of July spirit running through their veins.

“I got to admit I am pretty upset that I didn’t claim third place like I usually do, but I will hang this (award) up with pride,” said Bartelme.

The ‘Best Support System’ award was given to Carla White. This award was given to the competitor who brought the most fans to cheer them on. White had a huge support system show up to cheer her on. White is a part of Law Enforcement Torch Run and coaches Special Olympics athletes.

“Thank God for Special Olympics,” said White. “They’re in my life every day. They support me just as much as I support them.”

And finally, the coveted award of ‘Slowest Eater’ went to Preslee Durant, daughter of Local 3 Sports Director Jake Durant. she took her sweet time eating and it paid off.

“It went good, I had a lot of fun,” said Durant.

The event would not have been possible without our sponsors. A huge thank you to Mother Mary’s Canning Co. who donated the relish and to Case Country Farms of Chatham who donated the hot dogs.