Calumet Colosseum hockey tournament linked as possible exposure site

Houghton and Marquette Counties, MI – Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has identified through contract tracing a possible COVID-19 super-spreader event linked to a youth hockey tournament held at the Calumet Colosseum on February 27th and February 28th. Multiple positives have been identified in players and spectators who were present at this event – indicating spread of COVID19.’

MCHD and Western UP Health Department (WUPHD) are working with junior hockey to identify the

teams who attended the tournament. Houghton County cases are still being traced and additional

facilities, such as restaurants and hotels could be added to the list of exposure sites.

Quarantine is recommended for all Marquette Junior Hockey players, coaches, family members, and

other spectators attending the event for ten days starting Monday, March 1st, until Thursday, March

11th. All attendees should monitor for symptoms and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic. Those who remain well should consider COVID testing to identify asymptomatic infection.

Although COVID-19 cases in the Upper Peninsula have declined, this serves as a reminder that COVID19 is still present in the community. Regardless of vaccination status MCHD and WUPHD encourages everyone to wear a mask, social distance, and wash hands regularly.

