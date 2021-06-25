Gus Macker 3 on 3 tournament tips off night one

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Tonight tipped off the first of the three-day 2021 Gus Macker tournament in downtown Ishpeming. First responders opened the tournament weekend with a 3 on 3 tournaments of their own that included some stiff competition.

This event has something for everyone, even those nonbasketball fans. Booths, pony rides, food, and more will be present at the event all weekend.

This event will continue on throughout the weekend with a champion to be crowned on Sunday.

For more information about Gus Macker click here.