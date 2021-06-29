Local 3’s Gus Macker post-game reaction

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Local 3 Gus Macker Basketball team came, saw, and were conquered losing all three of their games at this year’s 2021 tournament.

Local 3’s Chase Averill consoles Jake Durant after a second straight loss at the 2021 Gus Macker Basketball Tournament.

There was a geat turnout for the 2021 Gus Macker in Ishpeming. Fans packed the streets of downtown to watch some great basketball.

Unfortunately, none of the great basketball came from Team Local 3. They were unable to get a victory over the weekend. They were defeated in both of their games on Saturday and fell in the Toilet Bowl championship, Sunday.

“Our second game was against a really talented team and we were able to get a couple of baskets. We played some really good defense in spurts,” said Local 3 Sports Director, Jake Durant.

Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme competed in her first basketball game ever.

“I went in there, I took charge, I sweated.” said Bartelme. “The thing I did notice was the height difference. There was some big boys out there.”

Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme gets her shot rejected in game 2 of the Gus Maker in Ishpeming.

In Sunday’s Toilet Bowl Championship, Team Local 3 played their best game falling 15-7. The loss cemented them as the worst team in their bracket. After the game, their opponent gave them their trophies because they deserved them more.

2021 Toliet Bowl Champion trophy

Despite not winning a single game, team Local 3 said they had a lot of fun and would be back for vengeance next season.

