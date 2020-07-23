TJ Polglaze named Krampade All-American Scholar

HOUGHTON, Mich. (VIA MTU Athletics) – Michigan Tech sophomore TJ Polglaze was named a Krampade All-American Scholar on Tuesday (July 21) by the American Hockey Coaches Association.

Polglaze, a forward from Beloit, Wisconsin, appeared in 29 games for the Huskies in 2019-20 and was also named a WCHA Scholar-Athlete and to the WCHA All-Academic Team. He has skated in 59 games for the Black and Gold and holds a 3.86 grade-point average in exercise science.

It is the fourth year that the AHCA has awarded “Krampade All American Scholars.” Due to the effects of Covid-19 on actual grades in the spring, the AHCA adopted revised criteria for this year’s honorees. To qualify, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.75 GPA for the fall semester and participated in 40 percent of their school’s games.

“These are exceptional individuals,” said AHCA executive director Joe Bertagna. “The sport demands a great deal from these athletes so it is a great statement they make, individually and collectively, with their ability to attain this level of academic achievement while contributing at the NCAA Division I level.”

Krampade, LLC, is a Lincoln, Nebraska-based company focused on mitigating and preventing cramp formation, while enhancing performance using its patent-pending formulations. The beauty of Krampade® is the depth and breadth of its consumer base, which translates into helping a lot of people resolve their issues with cramping in an effective, cost-efficient manner. Their website is at www.krampade.com.