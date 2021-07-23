Youth football camp hosted by U.P. All-Star players and coaches

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. Football All-Star Game players and coaches will be hosting a youth football clinic on Thursday, July 29 from 6:30 pm-8:00 pm at the Superior Dome in Marquette.  Kids ages 6 and up are invited to attend.  Players and coaches will instruct youth attendees in a proper warm-up and stretching routine prior to beginning the camp.  Kids will then rotate through a variety of stations, which will emphasize fundamental football techniques. 

All-star players will demonstrate the proper stance for each position and will teach kids how important it is to run a proper route when you are a receiver and the correct way to hand-off from the quarterback.  Defensively, youth will practice backpedaling and covering an opposing receiver. Quarterback basics will be handled by the all-star signal callers and participants will be passing the ball to all-star players who will be running routes.   

Participants will also get the opportunity to run an electronically timed 40-yard dash, just like the pros.  Additionally, kids will be invited to block and tackle the large pads that the all-star players use to hone their skills and will also be given the opportunity to tee up the ball and attempt field goals. 

T-shirts donated by Culver’s and printed by Loyal Tees will be available to the first 150 campers.  There is no entry fee, however, a $5 donation is welcome. 

