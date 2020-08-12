Anderson, Robert lead White Sox past Tigers 7-5

Chicago White Sox’ Jose Abreu (79), Tim Anderson, right, and Edwin Encarnacion react after they all scored on teammate Luis Robert’s double to right field during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Tim Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, and Luis Robert hit a bases-clearing double to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Anderson and Eloy Jimenez led off the game with consecutive home runs, and Anderson had a triple, too by the end of the third inning.

He added two singles before striking out on three pitches in his final plate appearance in the eighth.

Jonathan Schoop and Willi Castro homered for the Tigers, who scored four unearned runs in the fourth before Matthew Boyd gave the lead right back.

