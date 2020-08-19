Anderson, White Sox rough up Skubal, Tigers 10-4

Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson welcomed Tigers pitching prospect Tarik Skubal to the majors with a leadoff homer, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 10-4 for their third straight win.

Anderson homered leading off the first for the second straight night and finished with four hits and three RBIs.

The reigning AL batting champion raised his average to .379 with his second four-hit game this season — the other was against Detroit last week.

José Abreu had three hits and three RBIs, and Dylan Cease pitched into the seventh inning to win his fourth straight start as Chicago handed Detroit its seventh loss in a row.

