Boyd honored to be Tigers’ starter for opener vs Reds

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd watches a throw during an intrasquad baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Boyd’s status as Detroit’s starter for the season opener is now official.

Manager Ron Gardenhire confirmed Sunday that Boyd would start the opener, then the 29-year-old left-hander admitted he’d been told about the assignment months ago — before the coronavirus shut down spring training.

Boyd said he was told again he would pitch the opener shortly after the Tigers reconvened for their second training camp.

Detroit is set to begin the abbreviated 2020 season Friday night at Cincinnati.

Boyd took some big steps forward last year, finishing sixth in the American League with 238 strikeouts.

