Brewers rally to edge Cardinals 2-1 in doubleheader opener

MLB

by: STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Players congratulate Milwaukee Brewers’ Keston Hiura after his walk off sacrifice fly during the eighth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 2-1. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to score Avisail Garcia with the winning run as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to edge the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in the opening game of a doubleheader Monday. The Cardinals broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth when Tommy Edman’s two-out single up the middle brought home Tyler O’Neill. The Brewers answered with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Monday’s doubleheader opened a three-day, five-game series between these NL Central rivals. They’re facing each other for the first time this season. 

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories