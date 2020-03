A statue of former Cleveland Indians Jim Thome stands in an empty Progressive Field, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Cleveland. The Cleveland Indians were scheduled to play the Detroit Tigers in an Opening Day baseball game Thursday but the season has been postponed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEW YORK (AP) — Details of the agreement Thursday between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, as obtained by The Associated Press.

The deal includes $170 million in salary advances for players and preservation of service time in the event no games are played this year.

Players agree to waive claims to additional salary.