Eugenio Suárez homers, surging Reds beat Brewers 6-3

MLB

by: JOE KAY

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers’ Jedd Gyorko runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer, Luis Castillo won his fourth straight start, and the streaking Cincinnati Reds moved above .500 for the first time since opening day, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3. The Reds won for the eighth time in nine games, a late surge that’s put them back in playoff contention. They opened the day a game behind St. Louis for second place in the NL Central. The Brewers had their season-high four game winning streak snapped, wasting a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season. They’ve reached break-even seven times.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories