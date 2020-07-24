Fan-free baseball games no relief for Motor City’s misery

FILE – In this Friday, July 10, 2020, file photo, the Detroit Tigers play an intrasquad baseball game, in Detroit. The Tigers will play soon at Comerica Park, one of three sporting venues clustered within a mile of each other in the Motor City. With professional teams from four major leagues playing so close to each other, downtown Detroit is unique. And, that makes the COVID-19 pandemic hit a little harder here. For businesses in the area it has lately been a bust for those banking on a revenue stream from fans. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers will play soon at Comerica Park, one of three sporting venues clustered within a mile of each other in the Motor City.

The Lions roam next door at Ford Field. The Red Wings and Pistons share the same home across the street at Little Caesars Arena.

FILE – This Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, file photo shows the exterior of Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, in Detroit. The Tigers will play soon at Comerica Park, one of three sporting venues clustered within a mile of each other in the Motor City. With professional teams from four major leagues playing so close to each other, downtown Detroit is unique. And, that makes the COVID-19 pandemic hit a little harder here. For businesses in the area it has lately been a bust for those banking on a revenue stream from fans. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

FILE – In this Friday, July 10, 2020, file photo, the Detroit Tigers play an intrasquad baseball game, in Detroit. The Tigers will play soon at Comerica Park, one of three sporting venues clustered within a mile of each other in the Motor City. With professional teams from four major leagues playing so close to each other, downtown Detroit is unique. And, that makes the COVID-19 pandemic hit a little harder here. For businesses in the area it has lately been a bust for those banking on a revenue stream from fans. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

There’s no other downtown city in the United States quite like it, with professional teams from four major leagues playing so close to each other. That makes the COVID-19 pandemic hit a little harder here.

When the Tigers host Kansas City on Monday night, no one will be in the stands.

Latest Stories