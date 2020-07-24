Fan-free baseball games no relief for Motor City’s misery

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers will play soon at Comerica Park, one of three sporting venues clustered within a mile of each other in the Motor City.
The Lions roam next door at Ford Field. The Red Wings and Pistons share the same home across the street at Little Caesars Arena.
There’s no other downtown city in the United States quite like it, with professional teams from four major leagues playing so close to each other. That makes the COVID-19 pandemic hit a little harder here.
When the Tigers host Kansas City on Monday night, no one will be in the stands.
