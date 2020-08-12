Gyorko’s blast helps Brewers rally to beat Twins 6-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jedd Gyorko blasted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers came from behind to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4.
The Brewers started their winning rally when Christian Yelich beat the Twins’ shift with a one-out double.
Eddie Rosario of the Twins and Manny Pina of the Brewers each hit two home runs. Minnesota’s Jorge Polanco and Milwaukee’s Avisail Garcia also homered.
