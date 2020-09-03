Hiura, Peterson HR, Brewers rally, end Tigers’ 6-game streak

MLB

by: STEVE MEGARGEE

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers’ Omar Narvaez hits a broken bat two-run scoring single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura and Jace Peterson homered as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Detroit 8-5, snapping the Tigers’ six-game winning streak. Eric Sogard’s sacrifice fly in the seventh drove in the go-ahead run.  Peterson provided insurance with a pinch-hit, two-run shot homer in the eighth. 

