Hiura, Peterson HR, Brewers rally, end Tigers’ 6-game streak

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura and Jace Peterson homered as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Detroit 8-5, snapping the Tigers’ six-game winning streak. Eric Sogard’s sacrifice fly in the seventh drove in the go-ahead run. Peterson provided insurance with a pinch-hit, two-run shot homer in the eighth.
